Letter: Sinema needs to support the Build Back Better Agenda

Arizona is struggling to regain economic footing amidst the pandemic. Fortunately, we have effective tools to help – Congress can extend the 2021 Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit changes and expand the Housing Choice Voucher program in the Build Back Better plan. These changes will help Arizonans afford rent, childcare, and other basic needs while stimulating the local economy.
The new CTC is already lifting millions of children out of poverty and vouchers keep families housed, healthy, and safe. The Center of Budget and Policy Priorities estimates the expanded CTC alone will cut poverty by 45% in Arizona. Sinema has concerns over the cost of Build Back Better, but we already have a solution overwhelmingly supported by the American people - make the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
I urge Senator Sinema to ensure that the 2021 EITC and CTC provisions are extended and Housing Choice Vouchers are expanded in the Build Back Better bill.
Inge Halliday
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.