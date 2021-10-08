Letter: Sinema Sells Vote to PACs

I'm, on Senator Sinemas's email list and I get emails almost every day to send money. I generally respond with, "Earn it." I must not be the only person who is underwhelmed with our senior Senator's failure to get rid of the filibuster and refusing to support bills that will help Arizona's economy.
If she were supporting her constituants she wouldn't be fundraising with five anti-Biden agenda PACs. She invited ROOFPAC, S-Corp PAC,NECA PAC, NAW-PAC, and NGA Grocers PAC to give her money for 45 minutes with her and they are against the infrastructure bill.
Her pitiful excuses to keep the filibuster is now allowing the GOP to filibuster raising the debt ceiling which is needed to pay for the tax cuts given to the wealthy and corporations. Senator, tell us which 10 GOP senators you have gotten to raise the debt ceiling. Tell us how you are voting to help the people of Arizona.
Barbara Moore
East side
