Letter: Sinema should compromise
Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy. The For The People Act will help to ensure that every eligible American will have easy access to voting. This bill is being held hostage by the filibuster. Senator Sinema: please make an exception for supporting this important legislation by removing the filibuster for at least this one time. I believe the filibuster stands in the way of both progress and compromise. Why not compromise yourself and make it possible to protect voting rights? Then, maybe you could work toward filibuster reform or even its removal.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

