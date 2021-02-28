 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema Sinema
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that he will do everything he can to obstruct President Biden's initiatives. He has in the past obstructed every single Senate bill put forward by democrats in the Obama administration.

So why is our Arizona Senator Sinema, a Democrat, helping McConnell in his agenda to obstruct all of President Biden's bills?

Her stated objective is bipartisanship. But the Republicans only have one agenda as long as a Democrat is president. Bipartisanship means making sure that Biden is a failure.

I would like to see an investigation of Sinema's plans. As far as I know she's only told us what she's against. She has not told us what she is working for. I want to know who she is making alliances with and what policies she will support.

Or is she just a ringer? Nominated by Arizona democrats only to act like a Republican. Does she plan to switch parties? Why vote for Democrats?

Jean Wylie

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

