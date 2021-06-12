 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema Skips Crucial Vote
Letter: Sinema Skips Crucial Vote

Dear Senator Sinema,

Not showing up to cast your vote for creating the a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection of January 6th is unacceptable. You claim to support bipartisanship in the Senate but not enough to show up to demonstrate it? Yes, it seemed the filibuster was inevitable. However, taking a stand, in person on the Senate floor, for creation of the commission would have communicated to your commitment to finding out the truth of what happened on January 6th. You could have even curtsied, only this time, with a thumbs up.

And speaking of the filibuster issue, when are you going to admit that the GOP is not interested in bipartisanship?

Sincerely disappointed.

Leonard Thurman, Instructional Designer/Consultant

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

