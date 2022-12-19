Letter: Sinema Switches to Independent

Kirsten Sinema announced she has decided to become an independent. Senator Sinema was not elected to her office as an "Independent," but was elected as a democrat. For her to serve out her term as an "Independent" is contrary to and nullifies the lawful vote of every democrat who voted for her. She has circumvented the election process which is on par with the actions of MAGA politicians. Senator Sinema should step down and allow Governor Hobbs to select a democrat to replace her for the remainder of her term. Then Sinema can run an honest campaign as a "MAGA Independent" in the next election.