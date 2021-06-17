 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema, take your own advice & "Change your Behavior"
Letter: Sinema, take your own advice & "Change your Behavior"

The U.S. suffered an attempted coup and you skip the bipartisan vote to investigate and prevent another from happening? How can you stand alongside Cornyn who agreed we need a commission to investigate but, when one was designed to satisfy republicans, he votes to block it?! The Filibuster, your definition, was "created" to encourage bipartisanship. Hmmm...Republicans stated priority is to block agendas, not to deal with the huge issues of our time. If republicans were the majority, the filibuster would've been eliminated already; You know that, right? You said, "..when you have a system that's not working effectively"...."change your behavior". For the sake of our democracy, take your own advice: Change your behavior! True courage isn't wearing a 'F-Off' ring'. True courage is taking bold action to further our goals - justice, peace & promoting the general welfare. Most Americans want a working democracy. We need your help.

Tamar Rala Kreiswirth

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

