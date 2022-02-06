 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sinema tanked voting rights in service of a lie
Letter: Sinema tanked voting rights in service of a lie

Now that Kyrsten Sinema has killed voting rights legislation, I'm sure she must feel exceptionally proud. She won't be getting my support during her next primary.

Sinema says that the filibuster improves bipartisan ability to pass legislation and mitigates divisiveness, yet with the filibuster rule already in place, little of this has happened. How can she possibly explain that away? The right to vote is the crux of our democracy, yet she blithely allows it to die in favor of an arcane Senate rule that doesn't even accomplish the things she says she wants.

I'm saddened and fear for our country's health - and Sinema is part of its demise and darker days ahead.

Paul Emmert

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

