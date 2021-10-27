 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema: The Bigger Picture
I am thoroughly frustrated with the way Senator Sinema is forcing Democrats to scale back (for now) the President’s Build Back Better agenda. Still, there are two important things I we Democrats should remember while we’re feeling frustrated. (1) If Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t won her Senate election (in which she ran as an “independent voice”), Martha McSally would be in that seat, and Biden’s agenda would be entirely blocked by a Republican majority. McConnell would control the senate’s agenda; nothing good would happen. (2) When we and the media focus on our frustration with Sinema and Mansion we are giving Republican senators a free pass. The problem in the Senate is with 2 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and every single one of those Republican senators is more obstructive than Ms. Sinema or Mr. Mansion. Let’s not lose track of the bigger picture.

Michael Dues

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

