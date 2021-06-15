 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema Your excuse doesn't cut it
Senator:

You just let us know you were not at the Senate for the vote to create a 1/6 commission due to "family matters."

Two days later you were in Tucson with Senator Coyen to promote your "bi-partisan" bill. Wow, your family emergency must have quickly resolved itself, or....If things were so, not significant that two days later you can hold a political event , which could have happened anyway, what prevented you from your duties re: the 1/6 commission? I just don't buy it!!!

norman patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

