Letter: Sinema
Letter: Sinema

If Sen Sinema wanted a debate, she has ensured that there will be none. With the filibuster, no voting rights bill gets to the floor and there is no due diligence done by the assembly at large. I say that our Senator has lied to us about being For the People. She is clearly for the GOP and minority control of the government. I thought McSally was the ultimate ""politcal hack" but Sen Sinema has managed to boldly lie where no one else will go, in the face of democracy. I suggest that the filibuster be ammeded to be allowed only after bills are debated on the floor. Do that, Senator Sinema if you mean what you say.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

