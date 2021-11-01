Letter: Sinema

Senators Sinema and Manchin are holding Congress hostage for their own dubious agendas. Manchin, an old school Democrat, cares more about coal and the filibuster than the country. Sinema, on the other hand, is a Republican hypocrite cloaked in Democratic shrouds. Her “yes” vote on the “For The People Act,” (now, “The Freedom to Vote act”) was simply for show because the party of trump will use her beloved filibuster to prevent its passage. She knows Federal legislation is necessary to protect voter rights and pre-empt red-state legislation that makes it difficult for targeted voters to vote and makes it possible to overturn elections they don’t like. She knows the filibuster will preserve the party of trump’s agenda: denial of climate change, vaccine efficacy, abortion rights, among others, and white supremacy that will endure long after her troubled political career has become a distant memory.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.