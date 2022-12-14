Letter: Sinema

Well, there she goes again. Sinema, the toddler, just has to be the center of attention. So she found a way to grab headlines and power, again. Interesting that she says she was always an independent at heart. Then why didn’t she run as one? She betrayed my vote, but then her whole career in the senate was mostly a betrayal. It was never about what was good for the people of Arizona. It was always about Me, Me,Me. I can’t wait to vote her out.