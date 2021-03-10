 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema's Conscience
View Comments

Letter: Sinema's Conscience

  • Comments

Senator Sinema votes her conscience. So do I. Senator Sinema’s conscience tells her that theoretical bipartisanship and senatorial tradition are the most important matters to her. My conscience tells me that passing legislation that will benefit millions of Americans is the most important matter to me.

But voting doesn’t only happen at the ballot box, it also happens at the wallet. I provided substantial financial support to Senator Sinema during her campaign. But now I cannot, in good conscience, continue to give money to an elected official whose conscience drives different priorities than mine does, and therefore I will no longer be providing her with my dollars and my support.

Senator: you vote your conscience, I will vote mine.

Stephanie Bader

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News