Letter: Sinema's Conscience

Senator Sinema votes her conscience. So do I. Senator Sinema’s conscience tells her that theoretical bipartisanship and senatorial tradition are the most important matters to her. My conscience tells me that passing legislation that will benefit millions of Americans is the most important matter to me.
But voting doesn’t only happen at the ballot box, it also happens at the wallet. I provided substantial financial support to Senator Sinema during her campaign. But now I cannot, in good conscience, continue to give money to an elected official whose conscience drives different priorities than mine does, and therefore I will no longer be providing her with my dollars and my support.
Senator: you vote your conscience, I will vote mine.
Stephanie Bader
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.