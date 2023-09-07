Kyrsten Sinema should start her own political party, the Dependent Party. She shows dependence on her campaign fundraising to cover more than $100,000 for trips to Europe, Napa Valley, and more than $45,000 on limousines since 2019, as reported by the New York Post in 2023. Sinema is dependent on erratic efforts to mediate between Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, and the military. Tuberville refuses to endorse nominations to military posts as high as commandant for the Marine Corps, hoping to prevent travel reimbursement for military families seeking an abortion. Yet, Sinema offers no suggestion, saying only a solution must be possible. Perhaps Sinema’s greatest dependence is on voters’ amnesia about her campaign stances supporting abortion rights and criticizing private prisons. Recently, the AZ Daily Star reported her as the highest political recipient of campaign contributions from CoreCivic PAC, a promoter of private prisons. Arizona voters should recognize Sinema’s dependency and instead support Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego in future elections.