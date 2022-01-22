 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema's No Leader
View Comments

Letter: Sinema's No Leader

  • Comments

'Sinema cripples chances for voting rights measure.' (1-14-22) Ms. Sinema says, "We must address the disease itself, the disease of division." Interesting concept. Unfortunately, her propensity for cute slogans and outfits is wearing very thin. I've never seen her lead any discussion or meeting with Democrats or Republicans to build consensus on ANY issue. In fact, I've not seen her lead in any capacity. So sorry her term doesn't end this year! Ms. Sinema, either lead, follow or please get out of the way- you're simply a self-serving politician like a majority of your Republican friends. No leader, not even a follower..... simply in the way. Please join me in voting her out of office when her term expires. in 2025.

Robert Ryan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News