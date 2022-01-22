Letter: Sinema's No Leader

'Sinema cripples chances for voting rights measure.' (1-14-22) Ms. Sinema says, "We must address the disease itself, the disease of division." Interesting concept. Unfortunately, her propensity for cute slogans and outfits is wearing very thin. I've never seen her lead any discussion or meeting with Democrats or Republicans to build consensus on ANY issue. In fact, I've not seen her lead in any capacity. So sorry her term doesn't end this year! Ms. Sinema, either lead, follow or please get out of the way- you're simply a self-serving politician like a majority of your Republican friends. No leader, not even a follower..... simply in the way. Please join me in voting her out of office when her term expires. in 2025.
Robert Ryan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.