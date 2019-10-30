Protests in Chicago. Protests in New York City. Protests in Detroit. Protests in Hong Kong. Protests in Baghdad. Civil conflicts in three dozen countries. War in some. Terrorism in a few more. Do you ever wonder when will people here, there, and far away with some “ax to grind” rediscover a more rational, kinder method for communicating their differences? Here’s a thought. The next time you get the urge to shoulder a placard in support of some earth-shattering cause, scoot in behind your keyboard and state your case. Sure, street protests make for better TV viewing; but have less effect than the accumulation of social postings. True. And consider this: you can communicate more online than on the street, with more comfort, less risk of injury. You might even create some form of civil discourse. And that might lead to a level of greater understanding or “heaven forbid” no need to protest.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.