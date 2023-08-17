Dear Editor:

In reference to attorney Michael Cohen, the lawyers for Donald Trump stated "Here, Plaintiff's (Michael Cohen) involvement arose and occurred because of his own initiative, and his own predicament, resulting from his own misconduct, and was undertaken for his own purposes."

This sounds like projection and it sounds like Trump's incessant whining about being a victim. He is the one who lies and who has brought this criminality on himself.

There is a fitting family saying here, Donald Trump, "you burn your butt, you sit on the blister."

Jerry Weinert

Midtown