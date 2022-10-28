 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Six in Ten Republicans for Trump in 2024

  • Comments

It is an incredibly sad commentary that 6 of 10 Republicans openly support Donald Trump to run again in 2024. What does it say about the character and moral ethics of these so-called Republicans that they can support a twice impeached inveterate liar, three times married womanizer, who openly led an insurrection to overthrow an election he couldn't admit he lost and who is currently under investigation for other numerous potential criminal offenses.

What would true Republicans like Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan or John McCain be saying today? For example, Republicans crucified divorced Adlai Stevenson when he ran against Dwight Eisenhower. Why can't more Republicans open their eyes and follow the courage and actions of real conservative Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and recognize the danger to our Democracy by continuing to support the disgraced Donald Trump?

Chuck Cabrera, retired Federal employee

People are also reading…

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News