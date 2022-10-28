Letter: Six in Ten Republicans for Trump in 2024

It is an incredibly sad commentary that 6 of 10 Republicans openly support Donald Trump to run again in 2024. What does it say about the character and moral ethics of these so-called Republicans that they can support a twice impeached inveterate liar, three times married womanizer, who openly led an insurrection to overthrow an election he couldn't admit he lost and who is currently under investigation for other numerous potential criminal offenses.
What would true Republicans like Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan or John McCain be saying today? For example, Republicans crucified divorced Adlai Stevenson when he ran against Dwight Eisenhower. Why can't more Republicans open their eyes and follow the courage and actions of real conservative Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and recognize the danger to our Democracy by continuing to support the disgraced Donald Trump?
Chuck Cabrera, retired Federal employee
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.