Letter: Skin in Game

In his 11/16 letter, Jim Douthit lists those whom he believes should not vote because they don’t have “skin in the game,” I.e., are not taxpayers. He cites the founding fathers who argued that only people who pay for government should have a say in government.

Perhaps the letter writer would also prefer, like the founding fathers, that women and Black people not vote.

Women and slaves did not pay taxes because they weren’t compensated for their considerable labors, yet no one can say they didn’t have skin in the game - literal skin in many horrific cases. Today, those others on Douthit’s list also have skin in the game, albeit not money. People should have a say in the circumstances of their existence, not just people with money.

The only “mob-ocracy” I see is the January 6 insurrection. People voting is democracy in action.

Carla Johnson

Midtown

