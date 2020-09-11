 Skip to main content
Letter: Slandering the President
My parents taught me " never write or say anything that you will not live up to " Once again, a disparaging anonymous statement made about our President reflecting his attitude about the military. All the White House denied this anonymous remark, even John Bolton, Trump's critic, stated he never heard the President discredit our Military.... The press readily puts forward disparaging messages without sited authority.

What is the press's next anonymous slander?

Jocelyn Stoller

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

