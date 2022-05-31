 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Slaughter of Innocents

Once again, we had some armed madmen go into a school full of innocent children and their teachers. Having been a teacher who went through countless practice lockdown drills and three live shooter situations in the last fifteen years, I can understand the fear that went through the minds of these poor victims.

Isn't it about time that we enact laws where assault-type weapons are no longer able to be purchased so easily? I'm old enough to remember when President Kennedy was assassinated by a disgruntled 24-year old and stringent rules were enacted that severely restricted (for a time) firearm sales. But today, we had a U.S, Senator saying that " millions of ... Americans shouldn't lose their gun rights because of one 18-year old" . And Governor Abbott of Texas in his press conference mentioned "Mental Health" six times but didn't mention gun control once. Isn't time that they wake up and smell the cordite? How many innocent lives will be lost before common sense wins out?

John Tadlock

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

