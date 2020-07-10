Letter: Slavery and Islam

Within a relatively short twenty three years of Muhammad’s prophethood, tens of thousands of slaves were liberated. Islam effectively abolished Slavery fourteen centuries ago. Any slave that came into Prophet Muhammad’s possession was immediately freed by him while ensuring their equal rights as free men were upheld. He urged all Muslims to do the same, setting in motion one of the greatest mass deliverance from bondage since the time of Prophet Moses.
The freeing of slaves was prescribed as atonement to minor sins and was promoted as “the steep ascent” that led to divine nearness, Holy Quran 90:13-14. This inspired Muslims not only to free their own slaves but also to purchase their freedom. This is how Islam systemically eradicated slavery.
We are still uncovering more and more subliminal racism deeply rooted in our societies suffocating equal dignified opportunity for our Black siblings.
Until we slaughter the egoistic arrogance lurking inside each one of us, we’ll lamentably keep losing sacred lives senselessly.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
