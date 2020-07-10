Letter: Slavery and Islam

Prophet Muhammad was raised in an era when slavery was not only the norm but glorified. Islam effectively abolished Slavery, but we barely hear about it. Bilal, a Black freed slave and Disciple of the Prophet was elevated to the status of the first caller to prayer, five times a day. Bilal even became a spiritual “master” and leader.
Muslims married slaves. Freeing of slaves was prescribed as atonement to minor sins and was promoted as “the steep ascent” that led to divine nearness. Islam systemically eradicated slavery.
The root of slavery lies in the pandemic of supremacy, the original sin committed by Iblis against Adam in the Holy Quran. Although a simple declaration was made to emancipate slavery by President Lincoln two centuries ago, we’re still uncovering more and more subliminal racism deeply rooted in our societies suffocating equal dignified opportunity for our Black siblings.
Until we slaughter the egoistic arrogance lurking inside each one of us, we’ll lamentably keep losing sacred lives senselessly.
Amir Ayubi
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
