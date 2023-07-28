Governor DeSantis says some slaves learned skills that later benefitted them. They learned new skills, but who benefitted? The African people had skills to live well in Africa. Slave masters needed them to have different skills. Could they live the “American Dream” by using those skills and hard work to better themselves and their families? No, because they were slaves and would remain so until the civil war ended slavery. The slave master benefitted from their skills by the work done by the slave, and by the added value the slave had when he or she was sold. On almost every plantation the real profit was in the sale of slaves, including children, not commodities they produced. Those commodities would not have been profitable without free labor. Governor DeSantis and his Board of Education do not know their history, or they are trying to justify slavery. Either is despicable.