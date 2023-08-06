Imagine if we approached people off the streets and told them we would enroll them in college, tuition free, so they might learn valuable skills that could lead to future employment. There might have some takers until the kickers were revealed- that it would be unlikely they would be allowed to apply those skills for the benefit of themselves or their family. In fact, they might never see their wives or husbands and children again since they could be bought and sold like livestock. Furthermore they would relinquish all control over what they did and when they did it for the rest of their lives, enforced by the whip. Face it; American slavery was brutal with no upside. We need to respect the intelligence of our schoolchildren with the unvarnished truth, and allow those who suffered enslavement to rest in peace knowing that the truth is taught.