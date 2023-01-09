Letter: Sleepwalking into Nuclear War

Voting is not enough. When both parties in a two party state support the war, what we really have is a one party state. This war is a violation of justice and a grave threat to our liberties. The Twitter files prove that the federal police agencies, charged with protecting us, are actively censoring speech and planting disinformation to predetermine the outcome of elections. We need to make our voices heard before it's too late. Nuclear war will be final and absolute. It is time we acted to prevent this impending mass suicide. We cannot count on our elected politicians to save us. US troops have already been deployed in Ukraine. Our "representatives" are more concerned with world domination than the lives of American citizens. It is time for the people to get out en masse to protest this insanity. Don't imagine that nuclear war cannot happen. It can, and it will, if we do not stop it. Get out there and protest the war now while you still can.