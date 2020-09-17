Letter: SLOW THE SPREAD REVISITED

I understood “Slow The Spread” meant control the number of Covid cases to a level where the medical community and hospitals were not overwhelmed, not to avoid all cases of Covid. In fact, this virus is so virulent that it cannot be stopped without herd immunity and an effective vaccine. Therefore, this virus will run its course, and we can only attempt to control the time frame to endpoint. To believe that a total lockdown will stop the virus is ludicrous and will only decimate the economy and our way of life. Individuals with underlying heath conditions, particularly the elderly, must use extreme caution. This virus is amongst us, but we need to be rational in our approach to deal with it, not react with debilitating fear. And to the 35% of polled people that say they will not take the vaccine, Shame and double Shame on you!
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
