 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SLOW THE SPREAD REVISITED
View Comments

Letter: SLOW THE SPREAD REVISITED

I understood “Slow The Spread” meant control the number of Covid cases to a level where the medical community and hospitals were not overwhelmed, not to avoid all cases of Covid. In fact, this virus is so virulent that it cannot be stopped without herd immunity and an effective vaccine. Therefore, this virus will run its course, and we can only attempt to control the time frame to endpoint. To believe that a total lockdown will stop the virus is ludicrous and will only decimate the economy and our way of life. Individuals with underlying heath conditions, particularly the elderly, must use extreme caution. This virus is amongst us, but we need to be rational in our approach to deal with it, not react with debilitating fear. And to the 35% of polled people that say they will not take the vaccine, Shame and double Shame on you!

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News