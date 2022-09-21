 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Slowing economy causing gas prices to drop

Gasoline prices at the pump have dropped from about $5 a gallon to about $3.50 or so a gallon. The reason, a slowing economy and less demand for oil. Prices skyrocketed because of Biden's anti-petroleum rhetoric and Executive Orders on halting drilling and freezing oil/gas leases. The peroleum industry saw them in his cross hairs. We were coming out of the pandemic and demand for oil was high. That coupled with BIden's and Democrats' trillions in spending lead to decades high inflation, boosting gasoline prices and product costs. Now the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, slowing the economy. Unemployment rose last month and jobs numbers were half what they were in July. New construction and new home sales are down. The combined effect has been less demand for oil, thus falling gasoline prices. Biden caused the high costs of gasoline and ironically, has caused them to be lowered. Not by any deliberate actions though like increasing domestic production. Releasing Strategic Oil Reserves was just cosmetic.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

