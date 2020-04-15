Letter: Small Business and COVID-19

I am a small business owner with no employees. I don't qualify for PPP loan, and the $10,000 EIDL claims "the amount of your Advance will be determined by the number of your pre-disaster employees." Unemployment benefits promised to small business owners and independent contractors have not yet come through. I cannot accept an unforgiven loan because my margins are too small to pay back, in addition to having lost the last two months of my busy season, now heading into 6 slower months.
How is it that so many small businesses like mine have fallen through the cracks? Why is a business with 499 employees considered a "small business?" Why weren't lenders required to give landlords a break who could then pass it on to us?
I have worked for 35 years building my business in the community. Now forced to close down (a wise decision for family and clients) I'm left to fend for myself. The situation is frustrating, disappointing and downright shameful.
Sam Prouty
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
