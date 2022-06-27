Letter: Small Business optimism at record low

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index released today, 6/14, showed small business sentiment fell for the fifth month in a row, with the number of small business owners expecting conditions to improve over the next six months dropping four points to a net negative 54%. That is the lowest level in the survey's 48-year history. Meanwhile today, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the American people can take on inflation and the country is in a "good historic economic place." These people at the White House are delusional and detached from reality. They obviously do not feel Americans' financial pain. They need to feel it in November! Biden touts monthly jobs growth, but many of those jobs were lost during Covid and are returning now. Infrastructure jobs take months or longer to be created as road and bridge projects need environmental impact studies done. If anything, it is Trump's tax cuts that are keeping job growth strong. Biden's spending has stimulated inflation.