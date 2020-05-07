Letter: small business subsidy program

Over the 32 years spent reading the Daily Star I have read many letters to the editor that follow a familiar theme: I am a small business owner; my taxes are far too high; the high taxes are the result of hand-outs to lazy people that do not want to work; therefore, my taxes should be cut. May I now assume that the small business owners espousing these views will refuse government aid? My wife and I also pay a lot of taxes but understand that the purpose of taxes is to fund thousands of important programs that contribute to the common good. Thus, if you change your convictions and decide to take the government subsidy, I hope that it contributes to your personal welfare, the welfare of your employees and the welfare of the Tucson community.
Ralph Fregosi
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
