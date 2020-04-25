Letter: Small Businesses Fallen Through the Cracks
Small business owners with no employees have received ZERO help. And, our landlords are requesting full rent for April and May. We have researched, applied, requested, come close to begging for any assistance possible so that we can reopen our doors when it’s safe to do so.

None of the loans and unemployment benefits have been seen by us or independent contractors. The PPP loans ran out and EIDL is offering $1000 per employee (of which we have none).

After losing a minimum of two months work (in our busy season) and being mandated to close and still pay full rent during this period, how many small businesses do you think will reopen? No one has mandated lenders to assist landlords in forgiving rents for April and May. We have fallen through the cracks...how sad for Tucson and our country.

Sam Prouty

Midtown

