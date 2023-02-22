Re: the Feb. 14 article "Change permit rules for clean energy."

Transitioning to grids delivering clean electricity has benefits that go beyond defeating climate change, as if that weren’t enough.

An agile grid would be a potent response to events that lead to costly power shortfalls or outages. The December deep-freeze that hit the Northeast where many fossil fuel plants went down is a case in point. According to a new report, "modest investments in interregional transmission capacity would have yielded nearly $100 million in benefits during the 5-day event, most areas could have saved tens of millions of dollars”

Smart grids and widespread electrification has other benefits. EVs are priced on par with gas vehicles and are cheaper to own. Electricity is not nearly as price volatile as fossil fuels.

Solar and wind is much more economical than alternatives and getting cheaper every year. Forecasters say that renewables will crush fossil fuel generation and save over a trillion dollars over the next decades.

Edward Beshore

North side