Letter: "Smart People" Letter to the Editor

Re: the April 26 article "Smart people."

This letter is a glaring example, and great reminder of the amount of uninformed and politically motivated nonsense being fostered today. It would be impossible to have substantive knowledge of all subjects being discussed, and therefore it seems many politicians rely on other "experts in that field."

It seems in many cases the politician is satisfied with a cursory explanation, and when questioned can't fully articulate why he/she takes the stand that they do.

Political motivation, I feel, is partly/mostly responsible for the divisions in this country. it's almost impossible to have a reasonable and courteous discussion about current national events, before going down the road of that person taking the position of their political affiliation. Regrettably, neighbors included.

SAD!

Peter Strauss

Marana

