Letter: Smart People

Have you ever thought politicians are the smartest people in the world? Most folks work to learn their skills, but politicians have an abundance already. Would you service your car with a dentist, or ask a mechanic to drill your teeth? These folks are knowledgeable in their fields. But politicians know everything. Just ask one about global warming, what books to read, doctors to see, drugs to take, whom to love, how to raise your child, what you can do with your body. They know about flags you can fly, stickers you can put on a child’s lunchbox, neighbors you may have. They know all the “correct” answers for these and any other topic you raise – they know it all! Moreover, if you believe this, there is Florida land for sale, but it goes fast so better hurry. It goes faster when the tide comes in. So THINK about your vote, while we still can vote!