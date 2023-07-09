I believe that smartphones are a problem, especially for our teenagers.
Smartphones can have negative effects on teenagers. They can lead to
addiction causing social isolation, poor academic performance, and mental
health problems.
They can also lead to sleep deprivation which can lead
to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.
They can lead to cyberbullying online or through text messaging.
They can have a serious negative impact on teenagers' mental health. and
in some cases lead to depression and suicide.
They can lead to distraction in school and other settings. This can cause
poor academic performance.
Parents and educators should be aware of the risks associated with
smartphone use. They should set limits on screen time.
I believe that smartphones should be banned in the classroom completely.
I believe that excessive use of the smartphone is not a really a smart
idea.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
