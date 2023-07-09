I believe that smartphones are a problem, especially for our teenagers.

Smartphones can have negative effects on teenagers. They can lead to

addiction causing social isolation, poor academic performance, and mental

health problems.

They can also lead to sleep deprivation which can lead

to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

They can lead to cyberbullying online or through text messaging.

They can have a serious negative impact on teenagers' mental health. and

in some cases lead to depression and suicide.

They can lead to distraction in school and other settings. This can cause

poor academic performance.

Parents and educators should be aware of the risks associated with

smartphone use. They should set limits on screen time.

I believe that smartphones should be banned in the classroom completely.

I believe that excessive use of the smartphone is not a really a smart

idea.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side