Letter: Smile, Change Topic and Deny, Deny, Deny
View Comments

Letter: Smile, Change Topic and Deny, Deny, Deny

Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Never-Trump anger only drives his support."

Mr. Rooker's letter has totally missed the mark about the hate, anger/vitriol. He has observed in them, making it "impossible to calmly discuss (politics)". Never mind that hate, anger /vitriol are what Trump fans hear nightly on Fox (Pirro, Hannity, Ingraham and Carlson).

I am one of those "angry" people. What I am angry about is the erosion of the rule of law in this country, of politics so partisan that Senators take an oath during a trial and have no intention to hear evidence, then vote the straight party line, strongly condemning the one Senator who votes based on "conscience and evidence." I am angry about mockery of our free press, governance (with vitriol) in tweets, speeches with half truths and outright lies (fact checked regularly) spoken by our morally-bereft President, climate change denial/reversal of government protections to our peril, spending billions on a wall that does nothing to stop drugs, and lack of comprehensive immigration reform. I'll start listening when you open your eyes.

Barbara Reuter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News