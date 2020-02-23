Letter: Smile, Change Topic and Deny, Deny, Deny

Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Never-Trump anger only drives his support."
Mr. Rooker's letter has totally missed the mark about the hate, anger/vitriol. He has observed in them, making it "impossible to calmly discuss (politics)". Never mind that hate, anger /vitriol are what Trump fans hear nightly on Fox (Pirro, Hannity, Ingraham and Carlson).
I am one of those "angry" people. What I am angry about is the erosion of the rule of law in this country, of politics so partisan that Senators take an oath during a trial and have no intention to hear evidence, then vote the straight party line, strongly condemning the one Senator who votes based on "conscience and evidence." I am angry about mockery of our free press, governance (with vitriol) in tweets, speeches with half truths and outright lies (fact checked regularly) spoken by our morally-bereft President, climate change denial/reversal of government protections to our peril, spending billions on a wall that does nothing to stop drugs, and lack of comprehensive immigration reform. I'll start listening when you open your eyes.
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
