Letter: Smile, Change Topic and Deny, Deny, Deny

Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Never-Trump anger only drives his support."
Mr. Rooker's letter missed the mark about the hate, anger, vitriol he has observed in them, making it "impossible to calmly discuss politics."
Never mind that hate, anger, vitriol are what Trump fans hear nightly on Fox (Pirro, Hannity, Ingraham and Carlson). I am one of those "angry" people. What I am disturbed about is the erosion of the rule of law in this country, of politics so divided that Senators take nonpartisan oaths before impeachment trial yet have no intention to hear evidence, then vote the straight party line, condemning the one Senator who votes on "conscience and evidence."
I am angry about mockery of our free press, governance (with vitriol) by tweets, speeches with half truths and outright lies (fact checked regularly) spoken by a morally-bereft President, climate change denial/reversal of government protections to our peril, spending billions on a wall that does nothing to solve issues, ignoring majority of Americans pleas for sensible gun legislation. I'll start listening when you open your eyes.
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.