Letter: Smoke and Hogwash

Arizona Republicans and the Giuliani Circus are still trying to manufacture election fraud, even though the intensely partisan Gov. Doug Ducey and U.S. Attorney General William Barr both concede that there wasn't any. Rep. Kelly Townsend says, "I think where there's smoke you have to go find the fire. We provided them smoke"--and mirrors! She insists, "To say that there's nothing here to look at" is hogwash," and Rep. Townsend knows her hogwash.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
