Letter: Smurf's Lives' Matter
I am always befuddled when people, responding to the Black Lives Matter movement, tout the “blue lives matter” slogan. Really? I have not met one police officer that is blue. The uniform may be, but of course, once removed they are who they are – and that's not blue. People of color cannot remove the very thing that makes them a target; their skin. Of course police officers and firemen and any other public servant deserves respect. However, the disproportionate number of people of color who die at the hands of police officers is alarming and needs to be stopped. The police have not policed themselves very well, and while most officers of the law do their jobs well, they are unwilling to call out the one's who don't. They have a very difficult job to do, but when one of them oversteps their bounds and causes an unnecessary death they should be held accountable, blue or not.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

