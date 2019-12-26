Letter: SNAP Cuts are Mischaracterized

Re: the Dec. 20 article "SNAP cuts linked to deeper history of discrimination, policing citizenship."
It’s pathetic that a UArizona assistant professor is so misinformed about such an important benefit and then spreads that misinformation via an OpEd, which you gratuitously published. The “more than 700,000” affected is false as confirmed by the U . S. Department of Agriculture and may be less than 250,000. Her implication that SNAP recipients including children, elderly and disabled adults will be affected is patently false. The truth is the new rule does not affect children and their parents, those over 50 years old, those with a disability or pregnant women. It is restricted to able bodied individuals 18 to 49 without dependents. The USDA estimates 74 percent of the Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents collecting SNAP funds are not working. We need these individuals in the labor force.
Jerry Knoski
East side
