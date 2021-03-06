Letter: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

Congrats to the Texas government and our own legislature/governor. After a year of protective health measures, with vaccinations against COVID on the rise, these "neanderthals" are posed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. A few more months of patience, of diligence in mask wearing, social distancing, remote learning, etc. promise greater longterm relief from this killing disease. No, these "leaders" just can't wait to allow us to exercise our freedoms/liberties - truly? We the citizens need to let these folks know that we haven't endured this long just so they can overturn our diligence and befriend the virus. Please give us the time to truly defeat this pandemic.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.