 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
View Comments

Letter: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

  • Comments

Congrats to the Texas government and our own legislature/governor. After a year of protective health measures, with vaccinations against COVID on the rise, these "neanderthals" are posed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. A few more months of patience, of diligence in mask wearing, social distancing, remote learning, etc. promise greater longterm relief from this killing disease. No, these "leaders" just can't wait to allow us to exercise our freedoms/liberties - truly? We the citizens need to let these folks know that we haven't endured this long just so they can overturn our diligence and befriend the virus. Please give us the time to truly defeat this pandemic.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Letters to the Editor, March 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer says Republicans at CPAC can be forgiven for forgetting their Old Testament when they decided to put a literal golden statue of Donald Trump on display last weekend during the annual conservative-palooza

Letters to the Editor, March 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 2

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer advocates for opening up TUSD classrooms to students as soon as possible. Agree or disagree, there is more where that came from in this edition of Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News