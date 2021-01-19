 Skip to main content
Letter: Snowflake Capitalists
Count me in as a longtime member of the Cancel Culture. For many years I have periodically listened to the “I Hate (not Heart) Radio” lineup of vulgarians. Starting early with Garret Clueless then on to the great Lush Rimbaugh and then wrapping up with Yawn Insanity I have paid my dues by tuning in to their Hate. Their schtick is to spew their bile for a few minutes, suck in a minion’s phone call and then fill the remaining majority of their airtime with commercials, relying on their sycophant suckers to fill their coffers with pieces of silver.

And this is why I pay my dues by putting up with their propaganda. I want to be aware of any business that advertises on “I Hate Radio”so that I can avoid it at all cost.

These Snowflake Sunshine Capitalists can’t take the heat when consumers vote with their wallets.

A. Lawrence Brennan Glynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

