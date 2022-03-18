 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: So-called "Patriots"
Letter: So-called "Patriots"

How do the so-called "Patriots" who stormed the Capital to overthrow the government and are claiming to be defending the Constitution justify supporting Trump and his toadies like Tucker Carlson, et al, who have expressed praise and support of America's and the rest of the free world's avowed enemy, Vladimir Putin (a "smart guy" who managed to set fire to the already contaminated Chernobyl nuclear plant). The Dems should take every opportunity through the media to remind real Americans that Trump and his minions are traitors by their slavish adulation and obsequiousness to Putin who played and manipulated Trump while he was President. And these "patriots" in their camo and combat gear anxious to fight for democracy, how many have rushed to go defend Ukraine? Or are they afraid to defy Trump and his buddy Putin? Time was we shot traitors, now we elect them.

Jeff Aronson, Capt., USMC 1967-1970

Northeast side

