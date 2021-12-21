 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: So called sacrifices during Covid
View Comments

Letter: So called sacrifices during Covid

  • Comments

There is much being written about this time of Covid19. Some complain about how terrible the last 1 1/2 years have been because we couldn’t eat in restaurants or go to large gatherings. Some complain about the loss of freedom because they have to wear masks or get vaccinated. Many refused to do either in the name of liberty.

I read these complaints and marvel about how little some are willing to sacrifice for the good of many. Try thinking of being drafted during WWII or Vietnam. Try being forced to leave your home for years, being told where to live, what to eat, what to say, what to wear, where and when to go, and worst yet, who to shoot. Now that is a real loss of liberty, but one many made. Now ask yourself, do you really think the small sacrifices we should make during this time even compare? Are they something to complain about? We stronger than that.

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News