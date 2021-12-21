Letter: So called sacrifices during Covid

There is much being written about this time of Covid19. Some complain about how terrible the last 1 1/2 years have been because we couldn’t eat in restaurants or go to large gatherings. Some complain about the loss of freedom because they have to wear masks or get vaccinated. Many refused to do either in the name of liberty.
I read these complaints and marvel about how little some are willing to sacrifice for the good of many. Try thinking of being drafted during WWII or Vietnam. Try being forced to leave your home for years, being told where to live, what to eat, what to say, what to wear, where and when to go, and worst yet, who to shoot. Now that is a real loss of liberty, but one many made. Now ask yourself, do you really think the small sacrifices we should make during this time even compare? Are they something to complain about? We stronger than that.
Howard Strause
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.