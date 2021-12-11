Letter: So how would apt dwellers charge an electric car?

Millions of people like me reside in apartments across America. If we wanted to get on board the Biden and Democrat's electric car scheme by driving up gasoline prices , how would we charge our electric vehicle? It would require charging stations placed at thousands of apartment complexes. People would need to wait in line or schedule their charging. Charging times vary from 30 minutes to overnight depending on the type charger and the battery pack. The Infrastructure bill that passed in Congress provides federal government subsidies for the building of electric charging stations, but to my knowledge, not at apartment complexes. I have not heard anyone on the left mention this. It frankly is discriminatory against apartment dwellers and a disincentive for them to purchase an electric vehicle. Think of all the unnecessary CO2 they will continue to emit. All the commercials on TV advertising electric cars have them at individual houses with the charging station in or at the garage. No commercials showing electric vehicle owners charging at apartments.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.