Letter: So Many Distractions !

I am trying to stay focused. Over 185,000 Americans killed by covid-19. Millions and millions of Americans out of work. A divided America. We are all a lot worse off than 4 years ago. No plan, no platform, no health care. I will vote for Biden and Harris. I hope undecided people will do the same. Country over Trump. At least, do your homework.
pat manion
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
