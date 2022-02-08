Letter: So much political division so little attempt to bridge it

There is a lot of talk about how we should bridge our political differences.
It may be impossible to do .
It may be the natural evolution of any political system.
This division most likely started with 1800 elections.
In the beginning of the country both sides were willing to solve our common problems and did. As the years went by both sides had problems to solve that the opposing side were against and the divisions grew to where we are today.
There seems to be no cooperation or common ground on many of our problems.
The best example today is Roe vs Wade and vaccination where both sides are at the extreme of their views.
Should people have control over their bodies whether it be for abortion or to be vaccinated.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.