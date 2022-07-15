 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: So what have you done for us lately?

In the depths of the Great Depression, a reporter asked John Maynard Keynes, the British economist advising President Franklin D. Roosevelt on his New Deal plans, if there was anything in history as terrible as what America (and the world) was experiencing. Keynes said yes. It was called the Dark Ages and it lasted 500 years.

And that’s what President Biden saved us from when he ushered through Congress in record time the nearly two trillion dollar American Rescue Plan to help an economy in total disarray and a population in panic recover from the Covid 19 pandemic.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

